Global Industrial Starches Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Starch is a carbohydrate derived from agricultural raw materials and used in countless food- and non-food-related products. Industrial starches come from various sources, including corn, potatoes, wheat, and others. The market for industrial starch, which plays a significant role in these food applications and thus drives the overall market, is seeing an increase in demand due to the gradual improvement in the world economy and the resulting rise in consumption of convenience and convenience processed foods. Various starches are available nowadays, including native, modified, malt dextrin, starch-based sugars, and others.

Market Dynamics

Globally Expanding Food Processing Industry Drives the Global Market

The global food processing industry includes the production of meat, fish, poultry, eggs, grains, pulses, oilseeds, dairy products, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, and other food products. Due to busier lifestyles and an increase in the working population in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific developed countries, there has been a significant demand for all kinds of ready-to-eat or convenience food and beverage products. As a result, it is anticipated that the food processing industry will increase, creating new opportunities for investment and exports for these developed countries. Manufacturers are investing in creating clean-label solutions in response to the growing demand from consumers worldwide for food products. In the upcoming years, these factors are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Growing Developments in the Starch Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Biotechnology advancements are anticipated to reduce production costs, satisfy consumer demand for wholesome food products, and create new markets for naturally occurring and novelly modified starches. The growing microencapsulation technology, which is anticipated to have a significant impact in the coming years, has increased the options for trading starch. As a result of technological advancements in biotechnology, the emergence of the newest fermentation organisms and increased starch consumption in developing countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and India may present new opportunities for the global corn starch market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global industrial starches market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period. The nation's government has strict regulations governing the product labeling of gluten-free ingredients, which has influenced the market's significant propensity to consume gluten-free food in the United States. Also, most modified food starches made in the US from waxy maize, corn, and potatoes are gluten-free. As a result, the market share of starches made from wheat has declined. The use of potato starch in various food applications is growing in popularity in the United States due to its natural flavor, texture, and practicality. It is one of the essential ingredients used to make clean-label products in the US market, including non-GMO and gluten-free food products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11%, generating USD 22,163.20 million during the forecast period. China had 540,000 metric tons of potato starch in 2018, making it the largest producer in the region and holding a sizable market share. More than 70% of the country's total potato starch production is produced in the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang, Ningxia, Gansu, and Inner Mongolia. The numerous applications of modified starch significantly impact the Chinese market. It aids in preserving or thickening food products, especially sauces. As a result, the demand for industrial starches is growing more quickly alongside the need for sauces and condiments. The booming manufacturing sectors, which include everything from the textile to the cosmetics industries, have increased the demand for starch across the country.

The Spanish food industry uses pre-gelatinized wheat starch extensively because it is believed to have positive health effects for consumers, including good digestibility and moisture retention, without needing pre-cooking or texture enhancers. Potato starch (naturally occurring or pre-gelatinized) is a widely used food additive in Spain. Potato starch is also a widely accessible additive in the edible industrial starches market, according to the top ingredient producers in the country.

Competitive Players

The global industrial starches market's major key players are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Kent Nutrition Group Inc. (Grain Processing Corp.), Roquette Frères, Tereos Group, Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Altia PLC, Angel Starch, and Food Pvt. Ltd, Manildra Group, and Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd.

Market News



In August 2022, In collaboration with APC Microbiome Ireland, a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Center, Tate & Lyle PLC, a global leader in ingredient solutions for healthier foods and beverages, announced the publication of its jointly filed international patent application for a synbiotic fiber technology producing promising early results in metabolic health.



Global Industrial Starches Market: Segmentation

By Type



Native

Starch Derivatives and Sweeteners



By Source



Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Other Sources



By Applications



Food

Feed

Paper Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other Applications



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa



