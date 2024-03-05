Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size | Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Enteral nutrition is a method of delivering a well-balanced diet that includes protein, fat, carbohydrates, minerals, and water. This treatment involves delivering nutrients directly to the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. Enteral feeding devices are medical devices that are used to administer medication and nutrition to chronically ill patients suffering from malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorders, cancer, and other conditions. These devices are inserted into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via the nose, mouth, or percutaneous route. Enteral nutrition can be delivered via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. In general, enteral feeding devices are used in the operating room (OR), intensive care unit (ICU), critical care unit (CCU), and severely ill patients' homes.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Cases of Chronic Disorders Drive the Market

For patients who are unable to swallow or take in enough nutrients orally, enteral feeding is advised. Cancer, neurological conditions, gastrointestinal problems, malnutrition, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses make it impossible for patients to swallow or consume food. As a result, it is anticipated that there will be a rise in the demand for enteral nutrition as the incidence of chronic diseases rises. Additionally, the National Cancer Institute reports that by the end of 2018, there were approximately 1,735,350 new cases of cancer diagnosed in the country. In 2021, it was predicted that 1.9 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed in the USA, with 608,570 cancer deaths. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), deaths from diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease totaled 17.9 million, 9.0 million, and 1.6 million, respectively. According to data from the American Cancer Society, there will be roughly 1.8 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in 2020, and there will be 606,520 cancer deaths in the U.S. As a result, the market for enteral feeding devices will expand due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

New Innovative Advancements give an Opportunity for Exponential Growth

The safety and accuracy of enteral feeding are being increased by the introduction of new, cutting-edge technological devices. New devices with less complexity and greater efficacy are developed by researchers and influential parties. For instance, the FDA has approved the low-profile enteral feeding apparatus from Fidmi Medical. This low-profile enteral feeding device, a percutaneous gastrostomy tube implanted endoscopically, is comparable to traditional PEG tubes. In order to diversify their product lines, market leaders are also concentrating on the approval and introduction of new products. For instance, NeoMed, Inc.'s ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe was given a U.S. patent. NeoConnect at home, a collection of reusable ENFit syringes that don't need a prescription from a doctor, was also introduced by NeoMed, Inc. The demand for enteral feeding devices is expected to rise in the near future as a result of this.

Regional Analysis

Europe region is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The demand for enteral feeding devices to meet their nutritional needs is expected to rise as a result of the aging population, the prevalence of neurological diseases, the rising number of surgical procedures, and the rising number of cancer patients. Furthermore, the 2020 Ageing Report by the European Commission estimates that 19% of the population of the E.U. was 65 or older, and this proportion will reach nearly 51.2% by 2070. Consequently, it is anticipated that a large patient base will boost the demand for enteral feeding products used during enteral nutrition. The market is expanding as a result of the early approval of enteral feeding devices and the widespread use of enteral feeding pumps in this region.

North America is anticipated to witness dynamic growth in the enteral feeding devices market, with a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. One of the most prevalent and pervasive diseases in North America, cancer affects millions of people. In the United States, 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2020, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. The market for enteral feeding devices will grow as a result of the high number of cancer diagnoses and the increased demand for enteral nutrition during a cancer diagnosis. The rise in the elderly population, the preference for enteral feeding at home, and the use of enteral feeding pumps are some of the factors driving the market for enteral feeding devices in North America.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR of 6.17% in the enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period because of increased affordability, increased healthcare spending, and increased awareness of the benefits of safe enteral feeding. In the market for enteral feeding devices, Asia-Pacific, which is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, presents abundant opportunities. India and China are the two countries in the Asia-Pacific region with the densest populations. Increased demand for enteral feeding products, numerous healthcare reforms, a high prevalence of several chronic conditions, and a greater emphasis on the development of technologically advanced, economic, and secure products, like enteral feeding pumps, by key players all contribute to the industry's expansion. According to the most recent data from Newborn & Child Health and the World Health Organization, India ranks first among the ten countries that contribute 60% of the world's premature births, with 3,519,100 preterm births, or more than 24% of the total number. Premature babies risk developing long-term health problems like cerebral palsy, stunted growth, and starvation. It is anticipated that the use of enteral feeding devices in the nation will rise as a result of these unfavorable events and a rise in chronic diseases.

The LAMEA region is anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR of 5.8% in the global enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the enteral feeding devices market in this region will be driven by increased government funding, the creation of programs to increase awareness about enteral nutrition, as well as the entry of key players. Brazil is the fifth-largest nation in the world by area and population. Data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) show that the elderly population in Brazil is expanding more quickly.

Key Highlights



The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product, the global enteral feeding devices market is bifurcated into enteral feeding pumps, enteral syringes, giving sets, enteral feeding tubes, and consumables. The enteral feeding pumps segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

Based on the age group, the global enteral feeding devices market is bifurcated into adults and pediatrics. The adult segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the global enteral feeding devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global enteral feeding devices market is bifurcated into gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, malnutrition, neurological disorders, and others. The neurological disorders segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

Europe region is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period



Competitive Analysis:

The global enteral feeding devices market's major key players are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Abbott Nutrition, ConMed Corporation, Moog Inc., R, Danone, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Amsino International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Vygon SA, Applied Medical Technology Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Fidmi Medical, and ALCOR Scientific Inc.

Market News:



In February 2022, ALCOR Scientific Inc partnered with Water Street to propel the expansion of its product portfolio and increase its global reach.

In April 2022, Abbott Nutrition ramped up the production of infant formula to meet the rising demand in the USA.



Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product



Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enteral Syringes

Giving Sets

Consumables



By Age Group



Adults

Pediatrics



By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care



By Application



Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cancer

Malnutrition

Neurological Disorders



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



MENAFN05032024004597010339ID1107937233