Fabry Disease Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Fabry disease is an uncommon hereditary disorder that impacts various anatomical structures inside the human body, particularly the kidneys, heart, and skin. The underlying reason can be attributed to a genetic mutation affecting the production of alpha-galactosidase A, an enzyme. This enzyme facilitates the degradation of glycosphingolipids, a specific class of lipids. The accumulation of glycosphingolipids within the cells and tissues of organisms experiencing sickness or dysfunction leads to detrimental effects and impaired functionality. Fabry disease is a severe and progressive disorder that has the potential to impact both the duration and quality of an individual's life.

Rising Demand for Therapeutic Treatments Drives the Global Market

Treatment options for Fabry disease have evolved dramatically in recent years, with the introduction of novel medications and therapies that either target the disease's underlying cause or alleviate its symptoms. For example, enzyme replacement treatment (ERT) can supply synthetic enzymes to replace defective ones, whereas chaperone therapy can increase the activity of leftover enzymes. These treatments can minimize the buildup of toxic lipids in cells and tissues and improve organ function and results. This uncommon and progressive genetic illness can lead to major complications and shorten one's life. As a result, patients and their families seek effective and timely therapies to improve their quality of life and avoid organ damage or failure.

Increasing Investment and Innovation in R&D Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The escalating allocation of resources and advancements in research and development (R&D) pertaining to innovative therapeutic approaches for Fabry disease present a promising prospect for the Fabry disease treatment market. This development can address the existing unmet needs and difficulties faced by patients with Fabry disease, including the exorbitant expenses, restricted accessibility, and inconsistent effectiveness associated with current treatment modalities. Emerging methodologies such as gene therapy, stem cell treatment, and gene editing have shown promise in rectifying genetic abnormalities and reinstating enzyme production in individuals afflicted with Fabry disease. These remedies possess the capacity to provide a remedy or a sustained resolution for Fabry's illness.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The substantial advancement in diagnostic capacities is one of the main causes of the rise in Fabry disease therapy in North America. Because of the disease's erratic and vague symptoms, which include neuropathic pain, gastrointestinal issues, and cutaneous manifestations, it was previously frequently misdiagnosed or went untreated. However, medical practitioners may now more quickly and reliably diagnose Fabry's disease thanks to developments in molecular genetics and diagnostic testing techniques.

In addition, the diagnosis of Fabry's disease has been greatly aided by genetic testing. North American healthcare systems have adopted genetic screening and molecular diagnostics, simplifying the diagnosis of the disease in carriers who do not exhibit symptoms and in symptomatic persons. Training medical professionals and setting up dedicated clinics for Fabry disease have helped ensure early and precise diagnosis, driving market growth.

The global Fabry disease treatment market size was valued at

USD 1,767.52 million in 2022. It is projected to reach

USD 3,443.61 million by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 6.9%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on treatment, the global Fabry disease treatment market is segmented into enzyme replacement therapy, oral chaperone therapy, and others enzyme replacement therapy segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global Fabry disease treatment market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and homecare. The hospital segment owns the largest market share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players operating in the global Fabry disease treatment market are

Sanofi S.A., Shire Plc., Amicus Therapeutics Inc., ISU Abxis Co Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd., Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Avrobio Inc., Greenovation Biotech GmbH, Moderna Therapeutics Inc., and Green Cross Pharma Pte Ltd.

Market News



In February 2023,

Moderna Therapeutics Inc. announced that it had initiated a phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA-3630, its mRNA therapy for Fabry disease, in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The trial aims to enroll 16 patients and evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of mRNA-3630 over 52 weeks.



Global Fabry Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Treatment



Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Oral Chaperone Therapy

Others





By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare



By Regions



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



