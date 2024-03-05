European Parliament Representative Calls For Practical Measures To Aid Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 5 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with Palestine (DPAL) Manu Pineda on Tuesday called on the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to reach practical measures to aid the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Pineda, in a statement said; "I strongly condemn the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians while attempting to obtain food from a humanitarian convoy. Shooting at civilians, seeking access to essential provisions is unacceptable."

"The risk of similar tragedies recurring is unfortunately very high, considering that the Israeli control over the Gaza Strip's entry and exit points is severely restricting aid," he said.

"The unprecedented humanitarian situation in Gaza calls for urgent action from the international community to alleviate the unspeakable suffering of civilians, especially women and children. I reiterate the urgency of ensuring full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip," he reiterated.

"The Parliament, in its resolution of 18 January 2024, called the Israeli authorities to ensure the continuous access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of essentials such as fuel, food, water, medical supplies and shelter, in line with international law. We also called the immediate restoration of vital infrastructure, in particular to prevent the risk of catastrophic hunger and starvation as well as health infrastructure to prevent deaths due to lack of medical treatment," he noted.

"Last January, following South Africa's application against Israel at the ICJ for violations of obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the Court ordered provisional measures asking Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza and to take all reasonable measures within their power to prevent genocide." he added.

In the last plenary session in Strasbourg, the Parliament called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza in order to allow uninterrupted access to food and water for all its inhabitants. (end)

