Kuwait's Amir Returns Home After UAE State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by a delegation of officials returned home Tuesday after a state visit to the UAE. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal is accompanied by an official delegation grouping Sheikh Dr. Salem Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Nawaf Abdulaziz Humoud Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Faisal Al-Saud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Salem Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chief of the Government Performance Follow-up Apparatus Sheikh Ahmad Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and ranking officials at the Amiri Diwan. (end) aa

