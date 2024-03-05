Azerbaijani Delegation Explores Defence Collaboration With Turkiye At DIMDEX 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov, is on a visit to Qatar to participate in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) organised by Qatar Armed Forces, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

As part of the visit, Mr. A. Gurbanov met with the Chairman of the Defence Industry Committee of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Gorgun.

At the meeting, the importance of further developing the current cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the military-technical sphere was emphasised, and a detailed exchange of views on joint production and new projects was held.