Azerbaijani Delegation Explores Defence Collaboration With Turkiye At DIMDEX 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defence of the
Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov, is on
a visit to Qatar to participate in the 8th Doha International
Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) organised
by Qatar Armed Forces, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.
As part of the visit, Mr. A. Gurbanov met with the Chairman of
the Defence Industry Committee of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr.
Haluk Gorgun.
At the meeting, the importance of further developing the current
cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the
military-technical sphere was emphasised, and a detailed exchange
of views on joint production and new projects was held.
MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107937099
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.