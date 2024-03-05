Garabagh Being Cleansed Of Terrorist Nests And Illegal Buildings

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Although the cleansing of Garabagh from Armenia's separatist
regime has been completed, the existing illegal buildings and
inadequate infrastructure in the area still remain issues.
Nevertheless, Azerbaijan started taking measures to eliminate
such problems in its fully sovereign territories. First of all, the
demolition of two buildings in Khankendi, which Armenia calls
'monuments', is included in the plan.
The building of the "Fighters who liberated Artsakh" union
With 3 floors-the basement, half-basement, and mezzanine
floors-the total area of this building is 1,886 sq. m., and the
construction area is 811 sq.m. That is, this building in the
central square of the once occupied city of Khankendi was
symbolised by the name of the occupying regime that existed in
Garabagh at that time.
When looking at the building from above, it resembles the sign
of the cross. In addition, the building does not have any strategic
importance.
The opening of the building took place on May 9, 2013. Former
President of Armenia Serzh Sagsyan and head of the so-called regime
Bako Sahakyan took part in the ceremony.
The opening of the building was deliberately scheduled for May
9, the next anniversary of the occupation of Shusha, and the
opening took place within the framework of the "holiday events"
organised in Khankendi on this occasion.
The construction of the building was supported by the "Ministry
of Defence" of the separatist regime and the charity fund of one of
the richest representatives of the Armenian diaspora, Levon
Ayrapetyan, who was arrested in Russia for financial fraud in 2014,
died in prison, and owned VALLEX-group. Ayrapetyan made a large
amount of "investment" in the occupied territories, together with
the representatives of the Armenian diaspora in Moscow and
Stavropol, Russia.
Another so-called monument is the building of the "Artsakh
parliament" located in the centre of Khankendi city.
The opening of the building with a total area of 1,350 square
metres took place on September 2, 2007, the 16th anniversary of the
declaration of the separatist regime. Tigran Torosyan, the former
speaker of the Armenian Parliament, who participated in the
ceremony, called this building "another proof that the
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is standing" and a symbol of "a beautiful
event."
It should be noted that there are facts about embezzlement
during the construction of the building. For example, according to
the numbers heard in the meetings of the so-called "parliament",
586 thousand US dollars were allocated for the construction of the
building in 2006, but these funds were "not enough", so in 2007, up
to 985 thousand US dollars were allocated. However, funds were also
taken from unnamed sponsors to complete the construction of the
building.
Armenia is trying to politically dress up the demolition of
these buildings, but this is groundless. The master plan of
Khankendi was approved by the leadership of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev in the Soviet era, and extensive construction works were
carried out in the city by the Azerbaijan SSR.
However, after the occupation, the entire landscape of the city
was disturbed, and awkward buildings were built that did not match
the master plan.
Let's pay special attention to the symbolic meaning of these
buildings: the building called "Parliament" was a terrorist nest
where invasion and genocide plans against Azerbaijan were drawn and
decisions were made. The terrorist groups of YERKRAPAH, which are
still wreaking havoc on the conventional border between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, operated in this building.
Let's add that the organization consists of terrorist groups and
has a hand in the deaths of thousands of Azerbaijanis. Yerkrapah
was founded by one of the former defense ministers of Armenia, and
the organisation has always been somehow connected to the army.
Currently, it is reported that Yerkrapah has more than 10,000
members, most of whom are veterans of the First Garabagh War.
In general, the Republic of Azerbaijan considers any building
built by such a terrorist and separatist regime on its sovereign
territory as unequivocally illegal, and such buildings are
demolished in any city of Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that during the occupation, the construction
of the "parliament building" was also underway in Shusha. However,
the Patriotic War and the victory of Azerbaijan against the
Armenian occupation resulted in the destruction of another building
that was to be laid in the city of Shusha.
On the site of the building, the construction of the Shusha
Hotel-Congress Central Complex was started by order of President
Ilham Aliyev. At that time, the head of state took part in the
groundbreaking ceremony of the building and said the following
words about the prevention of the next illegal building that the
separatist regime wanted to build:
"The so-called regime
declared that it would move the "parliament" of the
"Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" to the city of Shusha. Thus, another
attempt had to be made to Armenianize the city of Shusha. See, they
started building this building as the "parliament" building of the
"Nagorno-Karabakh Republic". But they could not deliver. We came,
the owners of this land came, drove them out of here, and thus
their dirty deeds did not come true."
MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107937098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.