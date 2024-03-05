Kuwait, Panama Sign Mou On Bilateral Consultations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and the Republic of Panama signed on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries on holding bilateral consultations.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on behalf of Kuwait, and by the Ambassador of Panama to the state of Qatar and non-resident Ambassador to Kuwait Musa Abdulhai Asfat Kaso on behalf of Panama. (end)

nma









