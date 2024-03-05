Kuwait's 45Th Gaza Relief Aid Plane Lands In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 5 (KUNA) -- The 45th plane within the Kuwaiti relief air bridge landed Tuesday, at Marka International Airport, Jordan, carrying 10 tons of necessities, to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

"These relief aids were provided by the order of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to support people of Gaza, who are witnessing serious attacks and violation by the Israeli Occupation," said Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan, Hamad Al-Mari to KUNA.

He affirmed that Kuwait stand with Palestine, as these humanitarian aids given by the Kuwaiti people under "Kuwait stands with you" as it was passing through Jordan.

These were urgent aid and shelter material that meet the needs of the people in the Gaza Strip, Al-Mari added. (end)

amn









MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107936907