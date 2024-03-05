Gaza Strip: Israeli Troops Continue To Target Civilians Waiting For Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar 5 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip continued to target civilians waiting for aid trucks, the Gaza Civil Defence said Tuesday.A spokesman said the Israeli army was deliberately targeting people seeking food aid in order to create chaos at aid distribution sites, adding that a number of people were injured in Gaza City today while waiting to collect supplies.The Government Media Office in Gaza confirmed the occupation army fired live shots on civilians as they arrived at the Kuwait Roundabout to collect flour and food, as part of a policy to starve people and perpetuate the siege and humanitarian catastrophe.It held the US administration, the Israeli occupation forces and the international community fully responsible for the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, as deaths from hunger, malnutrition and dehydration continued to rise.In an update of casualties from the ongoing Israeli war, which began on October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll rose to 30,631 and the number of injured to 72,043, while thousands remained buried under the rubble or were on roads, as troops prevented ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.