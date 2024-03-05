Dairy Protein Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Dairy Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global dairy protein market size reached US$ 14.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

Dairy protein, derived from milk and its derivatives such as whey and casein, holds significant importance in the realm of nutrition. Its unique blend of amino acids and digestibility render it highly sought-after in various sectors including food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetics. Packed with essential nutrients, dairy proteins offer a plethora of functionalities including emulsification, solubility, and texture enhancement, making them a favored component in a wide array of products such as cheese, yogurt, infant formulas, and protein shakes. Moreover, they serve medicinal purposes by facilitating muscle recovery and bolstering immune functions. As the spotlight on health and nutrition intensifies, the demand for dairy protein continues to surge across industries, reaffirming its pivotal role in modern applications.

Dairy Protein Market Trends and Drivers:

The global dairy protein market is thriving due to increasing consumer focus on health. Demand for high-protein, low-fat foods is driving the incorporation of dairy proteins into diets and products. Improved extraction and processing techniques are making dairy proteins more accessible and cost-effective. Furthermore, the shift towards environmentally friendly production methods is supporting market growth. The rise of specialized dairy proteins, like easily digestible hydrolyzed proteins or immunity-boosting bioactive peptides, is reshaping the industry and driving market expansion.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Casein and Derivatives

Whey Protein Milk Protein Concentrate

Breakup by Form:



Solid Liquid

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverages

Nutrition

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Feed Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Ace International LLP

AMCO Proteins

Arla Foods amba

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Glanbia PLC

Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

Groupe Lactalis

Idaho Milk Products

Kerry Group plc

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc. United Dairymen of Arizona and Westland Milk Products (Yili Group)

