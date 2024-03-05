Family Development Foundation launches 'The Path of True Happiness towards Integrated Quality of Life' Training Program

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, March 05, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF) launched 'The Path of True Happiness towards Integrated Quality of Life' training program to inspire individuals to embrace positive thinking and happiness as a lifestyle. Introduced as part of Better Family Life Discussion Councils service, the comprehensive program includes a series of 14 discussion councils, applied sessions, and an advanced course.



Sanaa Al Suwaidi, Director of the Family Development Foundation Centres in Al Ain region, said: “At FDF, we are committed to introducing this transformative program such as 'The Path of True Happiness towards Integrated Quality of Life' training program as part of Discussion Councils. With this program, we seek to inspire individuals to embrace positive thinking and happiness as a lifestyle. We believe that by enhancing the social well-being of people, we can significantly improve their overall quality of life.”



She continued, “Discussion Councils, a vital component of the Better Family Life service, are designed to strengthen the concepts and skills necessary to enhance the well-being of all family members and society as a whole. Our objective is to promote happiness and prosperity by enabling individuals to assess their capabilities, develop necessary skills, and foster stronger social connections. Through these councils, we aim to equip individuals with the necessary skills to foster positive family ties and provide interactive methods that encourage engagement between family members and society, all within a social environment that combines enjoyment with the application of a high quality of life.”



Amal Azzam, Social expert at the FDF, said: “The FDF seeks to cultivate strong family bonds, fostering a society brimming with happiness and harmony through the introduction of 'The Path of True Happiness towards Integrated Quality of Life' training program. This initiative is designed to enrich individuals’ social lives, thereby enhancing their overall well-being. Additionally, it nurtures emotional empathy, social intelligence, and tolerance, enabling people to effectively apply these qualities in their interactions.”



She highlighted that the implementation of Discussion Councils occurs at four different levels through the training program. This program consists of applied sessions and an advanced course, designed to equip participants with the ability to apply the acquired skills. Additionally, it seeks to help individuals effectively address the challenges of life by relying on advanced skill levels that help enhance overall quality of life, understand the concept of quality time, and improve family well-being.





