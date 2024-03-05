LogRhythm Promotes Joanne Wong to Interim Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) A pioneer of LogRhythm’s Asia Pacific operations, Joanne Wong’s appointment reinforces LogRhythm’s commitment to employee advancement through strategic internal promotions



SINGAPORE, 5 March 2024 – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, today announced the appointment of Joanne Wong as Interim Chief Marketing Officer.



Wong brings a wealth of experience to her new role, proven over 9 years of driving successful marketing initiatives at LogRhythm. She will lead all aspects of LogRhythm’s global brand and marketing strategy, with a key focus on partnering with sales to grow pipelines, elevate brand visibility, and empower customer satisfaction. Wong will join the executive leadership team and report directly to Christopher O’Malley, President and CEO of LogRhythm.



“Joanne’s strategic mindset and proven ability to deliver growth at scale will be critical assets to a revitalized LogRhythm,” said Christopher O'Malley, President and CEO at LogRhythm. “As we continue to innovate, Joanne will play an integral role in leading the future of LogRhythm’s brand and connecting us with our customers in meaningful ways that drive accelerated growth for our security solutions.”



“I am both thrilled and proud to step up as the Chief Marketing Officer. LogRhythm is a company with both a strong legacy and great potential in the SIEM market, as well as a great culture where every professional can thrive. It is an honor to lead the charge in shaping our brand’s story globally, and I look forward to working with our talented teams across the world in our pursuit of making security easy for our customers,” said Joanne Wong, Interim Chief Marketing Officer at LogRhythm.



As one of the pioneers who started LogRhythm’s operations in Asia Pacific via its regional headquarters in Singapore, Wong most recently served as Vice President of International Markets, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. A lawyer by training, Wong built much of her career in the technology sector, with over 25 years in the industry.



Beyond her role, Wong is a keen advocate for gender equality and diversity in the technology sector. She was a pioneering member of LogRhythm’s Global Diversity Council, where she led initiatives that ensure workplace inclusivity and diversity within the company. Her contributions and achievements earned her recognition as the finalist for the Women in Security ASEAN Region Awards and the Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards under the Achievement Category in 2023.



Wong’s appointment not only strengthens LogRhythm’s executive team but also underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture where individuals from diverse backgrounds are valued and given equal opportunities to thrive. As LogRhythm celebrates International Women’s Day, the company remains committed to fostering an environment that values and harnesses the unique perspectives and contributions of all its employees. To explore professional opportunities at LogRhythm, visit logrhythm.com/careers.



About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.





