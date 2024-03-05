Robotic Process Automation Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the robotic process automation market was US$ 2,182 million in recent years, and it will reach US$ 27,098 million by 2030, growing at a rate of 32.3% in the coming years. The main reasons driving the industry are the business handling ease, better customer experience, and improved efficiency.



The pandemic had a positive impact on the industry, as various companies shifted to software robots, or bots to resume their operations despite the restrictions.



The automated solution category dominated the robotic process automation market with approximately 48% share, and it will remain dominant over this decade as well.



The growth in this category is credited to the growing focus of businesses to automate their basic processes and operations, for example, data entry, information verification, customer query handling, and scanned document uploading, to approve or reject automatically.



The rule-based operation category held a larger share of approximately 62%, in recent years, and it will maintain its position over this decade. This is because of the rule-based software’s effective performance of repetitive activities without requiring human expertise or involvement.



In recent years, a major trend in the industry is the collaborations between service providers and software vendors, owing to the implementation of robotic process automation (RPA) in various business processes.



Based on offering, the software category will witness faster growth, growing at a rate of 34.9%, over this decade. This is because of the rising implementation of RPA software across various businesses to eliminate time wastage and drive efficiency in business operations through constant automation of rule-based, back-office administrative, and manual processes.



The retail and consumer goods category will grow at the highest rate in the industry in the years to come. This is due to the benefits these solutions provide, such as improving revenue cycle management and saving unnecessary costs on resources, to the players operating in this category. This allows retailers to adjust production, inventory, and pricing faster.



APAC will witness the fastest growth in the industry, propelling at a rate of 36.9%, in the years to come. This is attributed to the rapid economic growth, developing IT service industry, growing use of the internet, and increasing awareness of automation.



Whereas, the North American industry generated the highest revenue in recent years, and it will maintain its position in the future as well. It is due to the high adoption of automation and process management solutions.



Due to the better work efficiency offered by RPA, the increasing need for enhanced customer experience, and the growing demand for virtual workforce, the robotic process automation industry will continue to grow in the years to come.



