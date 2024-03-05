Ericsson and stc play host live HADO cloud gaming demo at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is collaborating with stc play,the platform for amateur and professional gamers, to host a live HADO cloud gaming session at LEAP 2024 held in Riyadh.

HADO, the world’s first physical esport that combines augmented reality (AR) with physical movement, originated from Japanese start-up Meleap. Providing an immersive experience, this unique esport can be played by people of all ages regardless of physical ability and demonstrates the advanced capabilities of 5G networks and monetization.

HADO will offer an immersive gaming experience and will revolutionize the esports industry, aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and eSports Strategy within Saudi Vision 2030.

The HADO demo showcases the future of cloud gaming capabilities and the importance of providing seamless player experiences. stc play looks forward to continuing this collaboration with Ericsson to transform the esports landscape in Saudi Arabia and around the world.







MENAFN05032024004056016208ID1107936841