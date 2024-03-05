XPERFORM's Top Contestants to Perform Live at The Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) A cluster of the best emerging musical talents in the region, hand-picked through the XPerform music competition, will be privileged with a lifetime opportunity to go global when they perform live at the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah on 7-9 March 2024.



XPerform, an initiative by XP Music Futures, aims to uplift and highlight exceptional vocalists from the MENA region. This exciting fusion of speed, talent, and music will take center stage, during the event to present a magical combination on a world stage within the framework of a three-year partnership agreement between Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and XP Music Futures, to help and develop talent, and using the power of Formula 1 to motivate talented youth to follow their dreams.



During Formula 1, this year's last episode of the XPerform season will be filmed, and the top 12 contestants will be performing across the site for three days. For the first two days, each will perform 30 minutes in various locations, such as the Paddock Club, Premium Hospitality, and Fan Zone area. On the third day, the XPERFORM finalists will have the chance to perform on the podium for the "call to action," which will take place right before the opening ceremony.



Producer, sound engineer, and XPerform 2023 winner, Ajmal Al Hadad, aka AJ Truth, is set to join this year's top contestants to perform live at Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Main Stage.



XP Music Futures, the Middle East's biggest music conference, invites and welcomes all F1 visitors to XPERFORM's booth, where Cairokee songs will be activated on the first floor, while the second floor will be curated by MDLBEAST Radio DJs.



Launched in 2022, XPERFORM allows applicants to showcase their talent and potentially grow their music careers with MDLBEAST Records, a Saudi record label that produces and distributes music by local, regional, and international artists within mobilizing efforts to inspire future generations in the framework of laying the foundations for a thriving and sustainable music industry in the MENA region.



