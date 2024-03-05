Advancing Saudi Arabia's economic growth through Vision 2030 and progressive strategies

(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Oxford Business Group and Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry collaborate to enhance economic research on Saudi Arabia



Riyadh, March 2024: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCC), marking the commencement of a collaborative research partnership aimed at supporting economic growth and development in Saudi Arabia.



The signing of the MoU represents a significant commitment from both OBG and RCC to deepen their collaboration in examining Saudi Arabia's economic landscape and advocating for initiatives that align with the Kingdom's vision for economic diversification and prosperity.



Saudi Arabia, under Vision 2030, is undergoing a profound transformation aimed at diversifying its economy away from oil dependence. Challenges such as administrative hurdles have been identified, but opportunities abound as the country accelerates privatisation and enhances efforts to attract foreign investment. The Kingdom's fiscal stability and openness to economic reforms further enhance its attractiveness to investors worldwide.



RCC, as a pivotal player in Saudi Arabia's economic ecosystem, is dedicated to supporting Vision 2030's goals by promoting private sector engagement. Through various initiatives and studies, RCC addresses administrative challenges, advocates for privatisation and collaborates with key stakeholders to enhance the business environment.



The collaboration between OBG and RCC for The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024 signifies a strategic alliance focused on an in-depth examination of Saudi Arabia's economic landscape in 2024. This comprehensive research will delve into critical areas such as economic diversification, industrial development and investment, e-commerce, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and overcoming administrative challenges to foster economic growth.



Nasser O. Abu Haimed, Secretary General of RCC, conveyed his positive expectations of the partnership with Oxford Business Group.



"We find great pleasure in commencing this initiative alongside Oxford Business Group. By pooling together our resources and expertise, our collective aim is to produce invaluable data and analysis to support informed policy-making and strategic investment decisions. Through this collaboration, we are committed to leveraging our combined strengths to enable key decision-makers to navigate the economic landscape, identify opportunities and mitigate challenges," he noted.



Büşra Karacadağ, OBG’s Country Director for Saudi Arabia, said that the partnership with the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a shared commitment between Oxford Business Group and RCC in bolstering Saudi Arabia's economic transformation.



"Through our collaborative efforts in research and analysis, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Kingdom's economic landscape. By delving deep into the intricacies of various sectors and exploring emerging trends, we aim to offer invaluable insights that not only facilitate informed decision-making but also support the Kingdom's aspirations towards economic diversification and enhanced investment attractiveness,” she said.



The collaboration between OBG and RCC underscores the importance of public-private cooperation in advancing economic development initiatives. Both organisations are committed to identifying opportunities, mitigating challenges and championing initiatives that align with the objectives of Vision 2030, which include economic diversification, job creation and sustainable development.



The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024 marks the culmination of more than six months of field research by a team of analysts from OBG. The publication assesses trends and developments across the economy, including those in macroeconomics, infrastructure, ICT, tourism and education, among others.



