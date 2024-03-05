Roberto’s Amman Welcomes New Chef de Cuisine, Piero Nogaro

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – March 5, 2024 – Roberto’s Amman—the signature rooftop dining destination at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman—is proud to welcome its new Chef de Cuisine, Piero Nogaro. Under Chef Nogaro’s direction, Roberto’s Amman is ushering in a new era of culinary excellence, redefining and elevating the standards of Italian fine dining in Jordan’s capital.

Chef Nogaro joins Roberto’s Amman following an illustrious international career—and a lifetime of culinary immersion. As the son of a Michelin-starred chef, Nogaro began his culinary journey at a very young age, spending his childhood learning the ins and outs of fine Italian cuisine from his hometown outside of Milan. In adulthood, Chef Nogaro has built up a robust portfolio across decades of industry experience, from Michelin-starred restaurants to world-class hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, to private consulting around the globe.

As the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Chef Piero Nogaro is taking Roberto’s Amman to soaring new heights, imbuing the beloved dining destination with his unique passion and attention to detail. Under Chef Nogaro’s leadership, Roberto’s Amman is continuing to elevate its culinary offerings, with a steadfast focus on high-quality ingredients, tried-and-true techniques, and subtle infusions of international flavors and sensibilities.

Chef Nogaro’s passion for this work is palpable—and the joy, humility, and attention to detail that he brings to his work are already adding enormous value to the atmosphere and culinary offerings that guests can find at Roberto’s Amman. His hands-on approach and commitment to delivering a stellar dining experience for each and every guest at the restaurant is creating an ambiance that combines elegance, style, and haute cuisine with the warmth of dining in a hospitable Italian home.

Guests at Roberto’s Amman will now be able to enjoy the elevated ambiance and offerings under Chef Nogaro’s leadership, including during its renowned ‘Rare’ nights, a monthly celebration of high-end cuts of premium meat, sourced from all over the world.





