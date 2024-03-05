Leading construction recruiter Taylor Sterling and Beyond Consulting network unite to create Taylor Sterling Beyond

(MENAFN- IHC) Taylor Sterling, a leading executive search and permanent placement firm, and Beyond Consulting, a network of seasoned professionals within the Middle East's built environment, today announced a strategic alliance, forming Taylor Sterling Beyond, to provide clients with a comprehensive tailored suite of leadership, talent and capability solutions.



Launched with the tagline ‘Empowering Clients with Enhanced Leadership, Talent and Capability Solutions in the Built Environment’, the new offering combines Taylor Sterling's expertise in executive search and recruitment with Beyond Consulting's deep industry knowledge, and flexible project and company-based services. Taylor Sterling Beyond brings together Taylor Sterling and Beyond Consulting’s founders, Marcus Taylor and Chris Cooper, and construction recruitment specialist, Alexandra Scholes.



Taylor Sterling has been operating in the region for over 15 years and has a proven track record in identifying and placing top talent. With CEO Marcus Taylor, a keynote speaker and ambassador for Women in Construction, at the helm, it has provided services to many of the industry’s top-tier built environment companies.



Beyond Consulting is a network of experienced professionals who have all worked in senior project delivery or C-Suite positions in the Middle East region for over ten years. The organisation is led by Chris Cooper, ex-commercial director for WSP Middle East, who formed the commercial advisory firm Gigs Advisory in 2019 to leverage the benefits of bringing together independent consultants working in the region to provide on-demand services for built environment organisations.



With nearly two decades of experience in the Middle East's dynamic recruitment industry, Alexandra Scholes brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Taylor Sterling Beyond. Having built a reputation for strategic insight and expertise in talent acquisition, Scholes has shaped the success of prominent multinational employer brands, including Hill International, HKA, and Turner & Townsend. Her experience developing and executing people-focused strategies has earned her widespread acclaim and recognition throughout the region.



Taylor, Cooper, and Scholes recognised they were operating within the same networks and saw the potential for mutual benefit by merging their business endeavours. The formation of Taylor Sterling Beyond is a unified strategic move which enhances the value proposition for their combined client bases. As a result, Taylor Sterling Beyond offers the following integrated services:



Project Performance - creating bespoke project delivery solutions, either on demand, a specific service, or as permanent recruitment across the whole project life cycle from feasibility through to asset management; Business Performance - from business setup, enabling growth through diversification and transformation services all the way to exit and sell strategies; People Performance - unlocking the talent companies already have, identifying areas for improvement and ensuring the continued success of teams.



Taylor commented on how he believes Taylor Sterling Beyond is a powerful entity in shaping the region's leadership and talent landscape: “By joining forces with Beyond Consulting and working with industry veterans, Alexandra and Chris, we are not just expanding our service offerings, but we are creating a more dynamic and responsive talent ecosystem for the built environment across the Middle East.”



Cooper added: “Taylor Sterling Beyond’s ethos is grounded in ethical recruitment practices, priding itself on building custom-made solutions that revolve around specific client requirements. This partnership is a natural evolution, allowing us to leverage our combined experience and knowledge to deliver even greater value to our clients. Tapping into the large network and experience Taylor Sterling has, and the ability to attract top talent, will only assist us in growing our offering, ultimately benefiting our clients."



Scholes said: “Taylor Sterling Beyond brings together recruitment services, consulting, and advisory under one roof. Our alliance offers unparalleled synergy in solving people and talent challenges for our clients. Taylor Sterling Beyond's ethos is firmly grounded in ethical recruitment practices, and we take pride in crafting custom-made solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of each client.”



Taylor Sterling Beyond’s clients benefit from enhanced speed, flexibility, and efficiency while finding the right fit for their needs through faster access to talent with a broader talent pool and flexible engagement models. There will also be more cost-effective solutions, tailoring engagements to specific project requirements, optimising costs and maximising return on investment. Reduced risk and increased certainty will also improve, with clients benefiting from the proven track record and expertise of both Taylor Sterling and Beyond Consulting, mitigating risk and ensuring project and business success.





