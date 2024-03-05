Abu Dhabi Motors unveils future of premium car buying with opening of BMW first Retail.Next showroom in UAE

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, recently welcomed senior BMW Group global executives to celebrate the grand opening of their redesigned showroom in Al Khalidiya. The first Retail.Next outlet by BMW Group in the UAE and only the second in the region, it marks a significant milestone in the premium car buying experience in Abu Dhabi.

The recent presence of the BMW Group senior leadership team at the grand opening highlighted the importance of the occasion, alongside the Group’s global and regional commitment to redefining customer experiences and satisfaction.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Jochen Goller, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Customer; Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President Sales Regions Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Syed Faiz Karim, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motors, with the additional presence of Dr Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director, BMW Group Middle East.

The Retail.Next concept pioneered by BMW is a revolutionary dealership model aimed at further enhancing the customer experience. Integrating retail and lifestyle centres under one roof, the new showroom offers an unrivalled, luxurious experience for BMW, MINI and Motorrad customers in the region.

Taking a holistic and progressive approach focused on customer-centricity, flexibility and sustainability, Retail.Next showrooms aim to deliver a best-in-class premium experience, that BMW Group clientele have come to expect and beyond.

The Al Khalidiya showroom has been transformed into a space that not only displays the latest BMW, MINI and Motorrad models but also offers an immersive brand experience. Featuring modern architecture and a seamless blend of physical and digital (phygital) interactions, the space is designed to provide customers with a warm, welcoming atmosphere and an engaging environment that mirrors the iconic status of BMW Group brands.

The redesigned showroom boasts a unified entrance, a single-floor layout, and an encompassing ceiling for a cohesive atmosphere that puts customers and products centre stage. The facility includes a fourteen-car display zone, a lifestyle and accessories section, and a BMW Bistro where customers can comfortably sit while enjoying a bespoke refreshment of their choice.

The facility is based on the new BMW Group corporate identity, ensuring the ultimate hospitality and comfort.

Customers can also explore and select their preferred BMW and MINI accessories and premium lifestyle branded merchandise, made with the same attention to detail as the BMW, MINI and Motorrad range of vehicles.

The grand opening of the Al Khalidiya showroom marks a new chapter in BMW’s legacy in the Middle East, offering an immersive retail concept that transforms the customer experience to the next level.





MENAFN05032024005178011710ID1107936809