Introducing The Cat Consultant: Your Trusted Partner in Feline Behaviour Solutions

(MENAFN- Fenton) The Cat Consultant has official launched in the UAE, offering comprehensive solutions to address all feline behaviour needs. Founded by Lorey Harfield, a dedicated Cat Behaviourist, The Cat Consultant aims to decode the mysteries of cat behaviour and foster harmonious relationships between feline companions and their owners.



"At The Cat Consultant, we understand that cats aren't merely pets; they're beloved members of the family," says Lorey Harfield, Owner of The Cat Consultant. "My mission is to help cat owners navigate and understand their cat's behaviour, providing practical solutions to create a happier and more fulfilling life for both cats and their humans."



Driven by a lifelong passion for cats, Lorey’s primary mission with The Cat Consultant is to keep as many cats in homes as possible, preventing them from being neglected and dumped or abandoned.



“In the UAE, abandoning and dumping animals has become a significant challenge, and I'm determined to be part of the solution. I firmly believe that by helping pet owners better understand cat behavior, we can reduce the number of cats who are abandoned or euthanised,” added Harfield.



The Cat Consultant offers personalised assessments with one-on-one consultations, and expert guidance and recommendations to address a wide range of behaviour issues such as house-soiling, aggression, anxiety, inter-cat socialisation, and more.



It is worth noting that Lorey Harfield is the only Cat Behaviourist in the UAE offering home visits, therefore providing a unique and personalised service unmatched in the region.



“I prefer to meet cats in their natural habitat, observing their quirks and behaviours firsthand. This not only helps me to understand a cat's personality but also allows me to assess how they interact with their family and other pets,” explained Harfield.



“Having a face-to-face conversation with each client is also invaluable, especially in complex cases, as it provides uninterrupted time to discuss any concerns and observe a cat within their environment,” she added.





