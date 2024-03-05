Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global aerospace and defense telemetry market size reached US$ 19.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

Aerospace and defense telemetry plays a crucial role in both aerospace and defense sectors, encompassing the measurement and transmission of essential data from various systems and equipment during flight operations, missile trials, space exploration, and defense applications. This telemetry serves as a fundamental element in obtaining real-time insights, monitoring operational efficiency, and ensuring the safety and effectiveness of aerospace and defense systems. In the aerospace realm, telemetry is responsible for gathering and relaying data from aircraft, satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other spacecraft, measuring parameters such as altitude, airspeed, temperature, pressure, engine performance, and structural integrity. This data is then wirelessly transmitted or sent through communication links to ground stations for detailed analysis, facilitating the assessment of aerospace system performance and condition. Conversely, defense telemetry focuses on collecting and transmitting data during the testing and evaluation of military systems, including missiles, drones, radars, and weapon systems. It enables the assessment of weapon accuracy, target tracking, flight path, and other critical metrics necessary for validating and improving defense capabilities. Currently, aerospace and defense telemetry are experiencing widespread adoption worldwide, driving technological advancements, enhancing performance, and reinforcing the reliability and safety of aerospace and defense systems.

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Trends and Drivers:



The global aerospace and defense telemetry market is witnessing significant growth fueled by rising demand for real-time data monitoring and analysis across both sectors. Telemetry systems are instrumental in providing vital flight parameters, engine performance, and mission data, empowering efficient decision-making processes. Additionally, heightened safety and security concerns are driving increased adoption of telemetry solutions, ensuring continuous monitoring of aircraft, missiles, satellites, and defense equipment to detect anomalies or potential threats.

Technological advancements such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics are further propelling market expansion by improving data collection, processing, and interpretation capabilities. Moreover, substantial investments in space exploration, satellite launches, and defense modernization initiatives worldwide are increasing the necessity for telemetry systems, crucial for effective data transmission from spacecraft, satellites, and UAVs. These systems facilitate mission planning, monitoring, and control, while also enabling seamless communication and control between ground stations and unmanned platforms, enhancing remote operations and situational awareness.

The growing adoption of these solutions, particularly in autonomous and remotely piloted systems, highlights their pivotal role in driving market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:



Radio Telemetry Satellite Telemetry

Breakup by Equipment:



Data Acquisition Unit

Telemetry Transmitters

Flight Termination Receivers Others

Breakup by Application:



Aircraft

Spacecraft

UAVs

Missiles

Guided Weapons Others

Breakup by Sector:



Aerospace Defence

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3 Technologies

Safran S.A.

Cobham Limited

Honeywell Corporation

Thales Group

Kongsberg Gruppe

Orbit Communications Systems

Dassault Aviation Services India Pvt Ltd

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Leonardo

Raytheon Techno Solutions AstroNova, Inc.

