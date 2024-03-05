Polybutadiene Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Polybutadiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global polybutadiene market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.78% during 2024-2032.

Polybutadiene rubber (PBR) stands as a synthetic elastomer derived from anionic or coordination processes that polymerize butadiene monomers. Available in solid or liquid forms, it is often blended with natural rubber (NR) and styrene-butadiene rubber for applications spanning conveyor belts, automotive components, tire carcasses, sportswear, under-treads, and sidewalls. Notable for its low vinyl content, favorable glass transition temperatures, remarkable elasticity, and resistance to water and abrasion, PBR finds extensive utility across chemical, polymer modification, and industrial rubber product sectors.

Polybutadiene Market Trends and Drivers:

The construction sector's robust expansion is a primary driver of the market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of polybutadiene rubber (PBR) in the fabrication of building materials such as adhesives, sealants, and roofing products is bolstering market growth. Concurrently, the rising demand for liquid PBR across various industries, including rubber bands, footwear, coatings, belts, elastomers, and hoses, is hastening product adoption. Additionally, the widespread incorporation of PBR in the automotive industry for manufacturing long-lasting, fuel-efficient tires with superior resistance to wear and tear is a significant growth catalyst. Moreover, the introduction of Lanxess' Buna CB 21, a highly elastic and viscous grade of neodymium-polybutadiene rubber, is positively impacting the market by reducing fuel consumption and lowering carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



High Cis Polybutadiene

Low Cis Polybutadiene

High Trans Polybutadiene High Vinyl Polybutadiene

Breakup by Type:



Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



Tire

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial Rubber Manufacturing Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

JSR Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Aramco Chemicals Company)

Synthomer PLC

Synthos (Ftf Galleon S.A.)

UBE Corporation Versalis (Eni S.p.A.)

