OMODA C5 became the most titled car in 2023

(MENAFN- Abtodom) OMODA C5 confirmed the title of the best car in 2023. Sales of this crossover exceeded the same figure for the previous year by 95% and amounted to 2 596 units in January 2024.



OMODA C5 became the winner of the annual national award Car of the Year in Russia in the category of compact SUV, based on the results of voting by car owners in October 2023. The C5 won the TOP 5 AUTO award in the Mid-Size Car in the same month. It also won the CAR OF THE YEAR title. The crossover was recognized as the best car in the price category from 2.5 to 5 million rubles in the annual AUTOSTAT Awards ranking.



The recognition of the brand OMODA by car owners and the expert community is explained by the combination of advanced technical solutions used in the car and futuristic design developed by an international team of creative specialists within the framework of the concept Art in Motion. An avant-garde approach to color and form is at its core. OMODA C5 is not just a car. It is also an art object, which reflects the status and views of its owner.



OMODA confidently entered the TOP-10 brands represented on the Russian market. 41 983 vehicles were sold in 2023. The total share was 4% of the domestic market. C5 ranks fourth in terms of sales among all models of foreign brands. According to the National Agency of Industrial Information, the C5 will retain 83.9% of the cost of a new car after five years of ownership. This makes it a leader in this indicator.



“Thought-out technical solutions, the highest level of safety, comfort original design and excellent price-quality ratio were the factors that turned the OMODA C5 into a real bestseller in the car market. C5 has received recognition of the professional community and high marks from our clients who have become owners of OMODA C5”, – Elena Chistyakova, Director of the West Division of AVTODOM Group, emphasized.



