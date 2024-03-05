Eurozone business reflects signs of recovery in February

(MENAFN) Recent data indicates a potential turnaround in business activities within the euro zone, as the region's services sector expanded for the first time since July, countering a deeper decline in manufacturing. The Hamburg Mercantile Bank Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a widely recognized gauge of economic health, climbed to 49.2 points in February, up from January's 47.9 points and surpassing the initial estimate of 48.9 points. While this marks the highest reading since June, it still falls below the crucial threshold of 50 points, which separates growth from contraction.



Specifically, the purchasing managers' index for the services sector saw notable improvement, rising to 50.2 from 48.4, exceeding the initial projection of 50.0 points. Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted that the services sector exhibited a stronger performance at the beginning of 2024 than anticipated. Despite modest growth, this positive trend is complemented by favorable developments across other sub-indices of the PMI.



However, alongside these encouraging signs of recovery, there are indications of mounting inflationary pressures. Both input and output price indices showed upward trajectories, suggesting a potential uptick in inflation. As businesses navigate through these evolving dynamics, attention remains focused on the sustainability of the recovery and its implications for the broader economic landscape of the euro zone.

