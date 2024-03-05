‘Madgaon Express’ Trailer Promises Madcap Comedy With Twists And Turns

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming comedy film 'Madgaon Express', which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary as leads.

It promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa.

The trailer is 2 minutes and 38 seconds in length. It begins with the childhood versions of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary planning their Goa trip while in school.

Cut to their college farewell, and we finally see their Goa plans taking off as they ditch the easier option of a flight and get on the Madgaon Express train in order to enjoy the scenic rail route.

However, once in Goa, the boys find themselves in the middle of troubles involving drugs, local gangs and cops. How they get out of tricky waters and get back to normalcy forms the crux of the story.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.

'Madgaon Express' also marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu, who is known for 'Dhol', 'Kalyug', 'Lootcase' and others. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.