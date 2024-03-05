Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Report by Vehicle Type (Economy, Luxury/Premium), Booking Mode (Online, Offline), End User (Self-Driven, Rental Agencies), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How big is the global tourism vehicle rental market?

The global tourism vehicle rental market size reached US$ 56.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 95.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Tourism Vehicle Rental Industry:

Increasing Tourism Activities:

The rising number of international travel and tourism activities is escalating the demand for rental vehicles. Additionally, individuals are seeking to explore new destinations, and the convenience and flexibility offered by rental vehicles are appealing, thus contributing to the market growth. It is easily available in tourist hotspots where visitors prefer the autonomy of self-driven exploration over traditional tour packages due to their desire to discover local attractions, hidden gems, and remote locations at their own pace which promotes the use of rental vehicles, making them an essential component of modern travel. Furthermore, the growing tourism activities led to a renewed enthusiasm for travel, further amplifying the demand for rental services that offer a practical solution for transportation needs, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements are transforming the rental vehicle industry, making it accessible and convenient for users. Additionally, mobile applications for booking, digital contracts, and advanced navigation systems are streamlining the rental process, removing traditional barriers and enhancing customer satisfaction. These technologies allow tourists to easily access rental services from anywhere, compare prices, and select vehicles that best suit their needs with the convenience of their smartphones. Besides this, the integration of global positioning systems (GPS) and navigation systems into rental vehicles has made it easier for travelers to navigate unfamiliar territories, encouraging more tourists to opt for rental vehicles as their preferred mode of transportation, thus accelerating market growth.

Various Government Initiatives and Policies:

Supportive government initiatives and favorable policies are driving the rental vehicle market. Additionally, the increasing infrastructure development projects, such as the improvement of roads and the expansion of highways are enhancing the overall driving experience, making rental vehicles a more attractive option for tourists, thus contributing to the market growth. Besides this, several governments are promoting tourism, through marketing campaigns and the simplification of visa processes, contributing to an increase in international visitors. Moreover, the implementation of several policies that encourage the growth of the rental vehicle industry, such as reduced taxes and regulatory support for the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles is further driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Alamo (Enterprise Holdings Inc)

Auto Europe

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

EasyCar.com

Europcar Mobility Group

Europe Luxury Cars

Kemwel

Sixt SE

The Hertz Corporation Zoomcar India Private Ltd.

Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Report Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:



Economy Luxury/Premium

Economy accounts for the largest market share due to its affordability and practicality for budget-conscious travelers.

By Booking Mode:





Online Offline

Online booking represents the largest segment, as it offers convenience and several options for customers to compare and reserve vehicles.

By End User:



Self-Driven Rental Agencies

Rental agencies dominate the market due to their various customer needs and providing comprehensive services, ensuring their dominance in the industry.

Regional Insight:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the tourism vehicle rental market is attributed to its enhanced tourism infrastructure and rising consumer demand for rental vehicles.

Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Trends:

At present, the growing awareness of environmental concerns led to the adoption of eco-friendly vehicle options encouraging companies to offer electric or hybrid vehicles to cater to environmentally conscious travelers. Moreover, companies are using technology to enhance the customer experience including mobile apps for booking and managing rentals and incorporating features such as GPS navigation and in-car entertainment systems. Besides this, the recent onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to rising concerns about health and safety among travelers. Along with this, several rental companies are implementing rigorous cleaning and sanitization protocols to reassure customers and comply with health regulations.

