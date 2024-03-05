Polio Team Comes Under Attack Again, Police Constable Injured In Mardan Ambush

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a concerning incident, unidentified armed individuals targeted a polio vaccination team in the Pir Sadu area of Takhtbhai Tehsil, Mardan. The attack resulted in the serious injury of Police Constable Zohaar, son of Qayyum.

Upon receiving the report, a medical team from Rescue 1122 promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the injured police constable to THQ Takhtbhai.

Given the critical condition, the wounded officer was later moved to MMC Mardan for further medical attention. Following the assault, local law enforcement initiated a search operation in the area.

This unfortunate event follows another attack on a polio team in Khyber district just yesterday, leading to injuries to both a polio worker and a policeman.

Additionally, recent days witnessed the tragic killing of a polio observer in the Bettani sub-division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formerly known as FR Lakki. The repeated targeting of polio teams raises significant security concerns in the region.