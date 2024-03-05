World Bank claims females possibly to ‘turbocharge’ international economy

(MENAFN) The World Bank has underscored the transformative potential of closing the gender gap, asserting that such measures could contribute to a remarkable boost in global GDP by over 20 percent, effectively doubling the world's growth rate over the next decade. This revelation comes from the organization's annual Women, Business and the Law report, which highlights persistent gender inequalities across various domains, including education, health, work, wages, and labor participation.



Despite efforts to address gender disparities, the World Bank's report indicates that reforms have "slowed to a crawl," urging governments to accelerate progress in achieving gender equality in workplaces and regulatory frameworks. Women currently enjoy only two-thirds of the rights afforded to men, creating an urgent need for impactful reforms to address this imbalance.



Indermit Gill, the Chief Economist at the World Bank, emphasized the significant role women could play in revitalizing the global economy, stating, "Women have the power to turbocharge the sputtering global economy." The report reveals that the global gender gap in the workplace is wider than previously estimated, with no country providing equal opportunities for women, even in the wealthiest economies.



The analysis, based on legal reforms and their actual implementation in 190 nations, indicates that women currently have less than two-thirds of the rights men enjoy, a sharp decline from the previous estimate of 77 percent. The World Bank disclosed that women face significant disparities in legal protection against violence and access to childcare, with women having only 64 percent of the legal protections afforded to men.



The report further exposes the inadequacy of legal protection against domestic violence, sexual harassment, early marriage, and femicide, with women having only a third of the necessary legal safeguards. While 151 countries have laws prohibiting sexual harassment at work, only 39 states extend this protection to public spaces. The World Bank's findings highlight the imperative for global action to address systemic gender inequalities, not only as a matter of social justice but as a key driver for unlocking economic potential on a global scale.





