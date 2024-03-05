UK calls upon Germany, other Western allies to contribute long-range arms to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is calling upon Germany and other Western allies to contribute long-range weapons to Ukraine, despite a recent leak revealing top German military commanders discussing the potential use of Taurus missiles to target key civilian infrastructure in Russia. The leaked recording, which surfaced last Friday, features high-ranking German officers exploring the idea of donating Taurus missiles to Ukraine, outlining the necessary conditions for deployment while maintaining plausible deniability of German involvement.



Both the United Kingdom and France have already supplied dozens of air-launched Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles to Ukraine, produced through joint efforts. The leaked discussion revealed that Berlin's contribution is crucial, with London and Paris expressing hesitancy to send additional weapons unless Germany taps into its own arsenal.



The revelation, deemed a matter for Germany to investigate, prompted a response from a British government spokesman on Monday. Emphasizing the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Ukraine, the official stated, "On our part, the United Kingdom was the first country to provide long-range precision strike missiles to Ukraine, and we would encourage our allies to do the same."



In contrast, Germany's leadership has framed the leaked recording as part of Moscow's "information war" against the West. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius characterized it as a hybrid disinformation attack aimed at sowing division and undermining unity within the Western alliance.



The authenticity of the leaked conversation, involving General Ingo Gerhartz, the head of the German Air Force, and his senior aides, has been confirmed by Germany. As the incident unfolds, it raises questions about the dynamics within the Western alliance and the challenges posed by sensitive military discussions becoming public, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



