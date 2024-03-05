28 Candidates On 2Nd Day Of Candidacy For 2024 National Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- Up to 28 candidates applied on Tuesday at the Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department, for the 2024 National Assembly Elections, set on April 4th.

The total number of candidates reached 70, with two females overall, compared to 68 male nominees since yesterday, Monday.

The number of candidates that applied on the second day of candidacy were seven in the first constituency, five in the second constituency, two in the third constituency, six in the fourth constituency and eight in the fifth constituency.

The Ministry of Interior's Electoral Affairs Department started accepting candidates applications for the 2024 National Assembly Elections on Monday, 4th of March, and will continue until March 31st. (end)

