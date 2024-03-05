Kuwait Amir, UAE Pres. Exchange Orders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan exchanged Orders at Qasr Al-Watan, marking His Highness the Amir's state visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed presented Zayed Order to His Highness the Amir, the highest Order in recognition of the "deep franternal relations" and his efforts to further strengthening the ties.

His Highness the Amir presented Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed with Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order in recognition of his efforts to the progress, stability and prosperity of the UAE and its people, as well as promoting relations among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. (pickup previous)

bs













MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107936630