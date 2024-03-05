Kuwait Amir Attends Lunch Banquet Held By UAE Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan held a lunch banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of His Highness the Amir's visit to the country on Tuesday. (pickup previous) bb

