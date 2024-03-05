Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI -- His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has arrived in the UAE capital, has been accorded an elaborate welcome at Qasr Al-Watan (the UAE Presidential Palace), with equestrians' display and guns' salute.

ABU DHABI -- The state visit of Kuwait Amir His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the United Arab Emirates, is marked by themes of deeply rooted ties, fraternal relations, strategic partnership and a mutual destiny. (news report by Salem Al-Methen).

WASHINGTON -- Citizens of 15 US states are casting ballots in the presidential primaries in what is labeled "Super Tuesday," the most significant day in the race for the top White House post. (news report by Anfar Jash).

AMMAN -- Undersecretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ziad Al-Najem, said Tuesday that Jordan is a top choice for Kuwaiti investors due to its diverse investment opportunities.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 1.54 to settle at USD 83.36 pb on Monday vis a vis USD 81.82 pb on Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.