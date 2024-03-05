Kuwait Amir Departs UAE After State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the official delegation accompanying him departed the UAE after a state visit on Tuesday.

His Highness the Amir was seen off by UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Presidency Diwan Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Mohammad Al-Ghunaim, and the UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Matar Hamed Al-Nayadi.

His Highness the Amir sent a cable of appreciation upon his departure to the UAE President, thanking him for his hospitality which reflected the deep bonds between the two states. His Highness the Amir also expressed great gratitude to the UAE President for awarding him with the Zayed Order.

His Highness wished the UAE President and his people health and prosperity. (pickup previous)

fk













MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107936626