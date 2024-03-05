Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 22 Palestinians In The Wesk Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 5 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces detained 22 Palestinians, including three women, in the West Bank, said a joint statement by the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

The statement said the Israeli occupation forces arrested the Palestinian prisoner Nael Barghouthi's wife Iman Nafi', who was previously released as part of an exchange deal, and his sister Hanan, alongside Mona Abu Hussein.

The arrests that took place in Ramallah, Al-Khalil City, Nablus, Qalqilya and Jericho targeted former prisoners and were accompanied by severe beating and threats against detainees and their families, destruction of homes and confiscation of funds.

The statement also reported hat the Israeli occupation forces destroyed this morning the house of the prisoner Abdullah Massad in Jenin, who has been detained since August 2023.

Number of Palestinians detainees, since October 7, has reached more than 7,422. These arrestees include several who had been dragged from their homes through military checkpoints and those who had to surrender themselves under pressure. (end)

