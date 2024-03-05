Musk`s X possibly to encounter new EU sanctions

(MENAFN) The European Commission (EC) has raised the possibility of imposing stringent guidelines on Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, as it contemplates classifying the platform as a 'gatekeeper' under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The EC clarified that companies deemed to operate a "core platform service," including search engines, app stores, and messenger services, could be subject to additional regulations. To fall under this classification, a company must have over 45 million monthly active end users, more than 10,000 yearly business users, or a market capitalization exceeding EUR75 billion (USD81 billion).



In an announcement on March 1, the EC revealed that X, along with travel website Bookingand TikTok owner ByteDance, had submitted notifications indicating that their services potentially meet the DMA thresholds. The commission now has 45 days to decide whether to designate these three companies as gatekeepers. If the designation is made, they will be given six months to comply with the DMA requirements.



Companies already designated as gatekeepers, such as Apple, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet (owner of Google), are obligated to allow third parties to interoperate with their services. They must also permit business users to access data generated on the platform and enable them to conclude contracts with customers outside the gatekeeper's ecosystem.



Additionally, these companies are prohibited from favoring their own services over competitors, blocking users from removing pre-installed software or apps, and are required to seek explicit consent from users for tracking their activity outside the gatekeeper's core platform service for targeted advertising purposes.



The potential classification of X as a gatekeeper in the European Union marks a significant development, raising questions about the impact of these regulations on the platform's operations and the broader implications for other major digital service providers operating in the region. As the EC assesses the notifications and deliberates on the designation, the tech industry closely watches the unfolding regulatory landscape in Europe.



MENAFN05032024000045015687ID1107936624