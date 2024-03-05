China Achieves 3-Month High

(MENAFN- Baystreet) China stocks hit over three-month highs Tuesday after the country set its economic growth target at“around 5%” for 2024 during its“Two Sessions” meeting.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index lost 11.6 points to 40,097.63.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index plummeted 433.33 points, or 2.6%, to 16,162.64.
South Korea's revised GDP figures showed its economy grew 0.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023, while Japan's capital city of Tokyo's inflation rebounded from a 22-month low in February.
Taiwan hit a record high, with chipmaker TSMC gaining 0.69% and reaching an all time high of 730 New Taiwan dollars ($23.11 U.S.) a share.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 24.64 points, or 0.7%, to 3,565.51.
The country will boost its defense spending by 7.2% in 2024. It expects the inflation rate to rise to“around 3%.”
In other markets
In Korea, the Kospi index subtracted 24.87 points, or 0.9%, to 2,649.40.
In Taiwan, the Taiex index surged 81.61 points, or 0.4%, to 19,386.92.
Singapore's Straits Times Index edged back 13.55 points, or 0.4%, to 3,122.21.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 recovered 28.81 points, or 0.3%, to 11,753.02.
In Australia, the ASX 200 retreated 11.59 points, or 0.2%, to 7,724,20.
