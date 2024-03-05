EU imposes USD2 billion fine on Apple

(MENAFN) In a historic move, the European Union (EU) announced on Monday that it is imposing a staggering EUR1.84 billion (USD2 billion) fine on tech giant Apple for violating the bloc's competition laws. This marks Apple's first-ever antitrust penalty from the European Union, stemming from allegations that the company hindered rival music streaming services, such as Spotify, from informing iPhone users about more cost-effective subscription options outside of Apple's app store.



According to the European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, Apple stands accused of abusing its dominant position as a distributor of music streaming apps. Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's competition and digital chief, asserted during a press conference that Apple's actions deprived European consumers of "a free choice as to where, how, and at what prices to buy music streaming subscriptions."



Apple has vehemently contested the allegations, indicating its intention to challenge the decision in court. The company argued that the European Commission failed to unearth any credible evidence of consumer harm, emphasizing that the market is thriving, competitive, and experiencing rapid growth.



In a statement, Apple pointed out that the primary beneficiary of the decision is Spotify, a Stockholm-based company that holds the title of the world's largest music streaming app.



Apple alleged that Spotify, which lodged the initial complaint against Apple in 2019, has engaged with the European Commission over 65 times during the investigation. The United States tech giant suggested that the ruling may be influenced by Spotify's interests.



The European Commission initiated a formal antitrust investigation into Apple in 2020 following Spotify's complaint, which accused the company of unfairly disadvantaging its competitors. Spotify welcomed the EC's ruling on Monday, describing it as "an important moment in the fight for a more open internet for consumers." As the legal battle looms, the outcome of this landmark case is poised to have far-reaching implications for the tech industry and competition regulations in the European Union.



