African MP claims multipolar world can`t be established without Russia

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Innocent Kagbara, a member of the National Assembly in Togo, emphasized the crucial role Russia plays in constructing a multipolar world. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024), Kagbara highlighted the significance of the event as a vital opportunity for African students. Expressing African nations' keen interest in establishing partnerships with Russian universities, Kagbara also advocated for scholarships for African students to study in Moscow.



Kagbara's sentiments were echoed by Professor Nourhan El-Sheikh of Cairo University, who contended that Russia consistently brings together individuals from diverse cultures and countries, fostering interaction and mutual understanding. According to El-Sheikh, Western countries are unable to exert dominance, and their cultural influence is on the decline, undermining their credibility.



The professor went on to assert that Egypt's membership in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) positions the nation to collaboratively influence global politics, economics, and strategy alongside Russia. El-Sheikh sees this partnership as a transformative force that could reshape the world order.



The World Youth Festival 2024, inaugurated in Sirius, at the city of Sochi in Russia's southern Krasnodar Region, serves as a crucial platform for fostering international collaboration. Running through March 7, the festival has attracted over 20,000 young experts from more than 180 countries, spanning fields such as education, science, business, and media. These participants are convening to engage in discussions on pressing global issues and developments, underscoring the event's potential to drive innovation and cooperation on a global scale.



