Missile near Yemen hits container ship affecting global food trade

(MENAFN) The MSC Container Shipping Group provided an update on Tuesday regarding one of its vessels, the Sky 2, which was struck by a missile near Aden, Yemen, on Monday. The container ship sustained damage resulting in a small fire, fortunately without causing harm to any crew members. Despite the incident, the vessel is continuing its voyage to Djibouti for further assessment and is expected to arrive for evaluation later the same day.



The Swiss-based shipping group's statement comes amid ongoing concerns over maritime security in the region, particularly in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group, have been implicated in a series of attacks on ships since mid-November the previous year.



Highlighting the broader implications of the conflict, Oleg Kobyakov, Director of the Liaison Office with Russia at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), expressed concerns about the blockade imposed by the Houthis on key waterways such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea. In an interview with the Russian TASS news agency on Monday, Kobyakov emphasized the adverse impact of the blockade on global food trade, warning of potential price increases.



Kobyakov cited significant disruptions to shipping routes, with the cost of chartering vessels for transportation along these routes nearly quadrupling. Additionally, there has been a notable decline in shipping traffic volume, estimated at around 30 percent. These developments underscore the far-reaching consequences of regional conflicts on international trade and supply chains, with potential ramifications for global food security and pricing dynamics.

