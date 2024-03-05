Nut Products Market Size, Industry Trends, Share And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Nut Products Market Report by Product Type (Nut Butter, Nut Paste/Marzipan Paste/Persipan Paste, Nut Fillings with Cocoa, Nut Fillings without Cocoa, Caramelized Nuts, Nut Flour), Category (Organic, Conventional), Type (Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Cashews), Application (B2B, B2C), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global nut products market size

reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of Nut Products Industry:

Rising Health Awareness and Nutritional Benefits:

The increasing awareness about health and nutrition among consumers is a significant driver for the nut products market. Nuts are recognized as a rich source of various essential nutrients, including healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. The emphasis on maintaining a balanced diet and adopting healthier eating habits has led to a growing demand for nut products as part of daily nutrition. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to processed snacks and junk food, favoring natural and wholesome options. Nuts offer a convenient and nutritious snack choice, appealing to health-conscious individuals looking to manage their weight, improve heart health, and enhance overall well-being. The presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in nuts further adds to their appeal, as these compounds are associated with reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Changing Snacking Trends and Convenience:

Changing lifestyles and busy schedules have led to a rise in snacking occasions, driving the demand for convenient and portable snack options, including nut products. Nuts are favored for their satiating properties, providing a quick energy boost and helping consumers stay satisfied between meals. The increasing preference for on-the-go consumption and snacking throughout the day has created opportunities for nut products to penetrate various channels, including convenience stores, vending machines, and online platforms. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing a wide range of convenient nut-based snacks, such as single-serve packs, portion-controlled nut mixes, and trail mixes tailored to meet different taste preferences and dietary requirements. Furthermore, the perception of nuts as a guilt-free indulgence aligns with the shift toward mindful eating, where consumers seek satisfying snacks that offer nutritional value without compromising on taste or convenience. As a result, nut products have become a staple in the snacking repertoire of consumers, driving sustained growth in the market.

Culinary Innovation and Flavor Exploration:

The culinary versatility of nuts and their ability to enhance the flavor and texture of various dishes have contributed to their popularity in the food industry. Manufacturers are increasingly leveraging nuts as a key ingredient in innovative product formulations, catering to evolving consumer tastes and preferences. From savory to sweet, nuts are featured in a diverse array of culinary creations, including nut-infused sauces, spreads, dressings, and desserts. The fusion of global flavors and the exploration of novel taste combinations have sparked consumer interest in premium nut products that offer unique gastronomic experiences. Moreover, the rising demand for artisanal and gourmet foods has fueled the proliferation of specialty nut products, including handcrafted nut confections, artisan nut cheeses, and flavored nut oils. These premium offerings appeal to discerning consumers seeking high-quality ingredients and distinctive flavors.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



ALMENDRAS LLOPIS S.A.U

Barry Callebaut

Blue Diamond Growers

Kanegrade Limited

Lübecker Marzipan-Fabrik

Mandelin Inc.

Moll Marzipan GmBH

Olam International

Puratos NV/SA

Royal Nut Company

V. Besana S.p.A. Zentis GmbH & Co. KG

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Nut Butter

Nut Paste/Marzipan Paste/Persipan Paste

Nut Fillings with Cocoa

Nut Fillings without Cocoa

Caramelized Nuts Nut Flour

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into nut butter, nut paste/marzipan paste/persipan paste, nut fillings with cocoa, nut fillings without cocoa, caramelized nuts, and nut flour.

Category Insights:



Organic Conventional

On the basis of the category, the market has been segmented into organic and conventional.

Type Insights:



Almonds

Hazelnuts

Walnuts Cashews

Hazelnuts dominate the market due to their versatile culinary applications, rich flavor profile, and widespread use in various food products ranging from confections to spreads and beverages.

Application Insights:



B2B B2C

On the basis of the application, the market has been segmented into B2B and B2C.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the nut products market is attributed to a combination of factors including high consumer awareness about the health benefits of nuts, a strong tradition of nut consumption, and the presence of established nut processing and manufacturing infrastructure.

Global Nut Products Market Trends:

Another significant factor driving the nut products market is the increasing focus on sustainability and ethical consumption. Consumers are becoming more conscientious about the environmental impact of their food choices and are seeking products that are produced in an environmentally responsible manner. Nuts, particularly those sourced from sustainable practices, are perceived as eco-friendly alternatives to conventional snacks. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of food allergies and dietary restrictions is contributing to the growth of the nut products market. While nuts are a common allergen, they also offer an appealing solution for individuals with other dietary restrictions, such as gluten intolerance or lactose intolerance. As awareness about food allergies grows, there is a greater demand for nut-based alternatives to traditional ingredients in various food products. Nut flours, for instance, are increasingly used as substitutes for wheat flour in gluten-free baking, catering to the needs of consumers with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

