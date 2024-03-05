Google recovers Indian apps following New Delhi interference

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Google has initiated the process of restoring numerous Indian apps that were unceremoniously removed from its Play Store on Friday due to unresolved payment disputes. This move comes on the heels of swift intervention by Indian Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who asserted that the abrupt de-platforming of crucial services was impermissible. The minister called upon all parties involved to engage with the government on the matter, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving the issue.



The shockwave was initially sent through the market when Google announced the removal of ten companies, including well-established services such as the jobs marketplace Naukri, real estate company 99acres, and popular matrimonial services like Shaadi, Matrimony, and Bharat Matrimony. Additionally, various dating apps were also affected by the delisting. The reason cited by Google was the companies' failure to pay the required fees for utilizing the Play Store, prompting their removal from the platform.



The response from the Indian government was swift, with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw making it clear that the delisting of apps would not be permitted. He asserted that a meeting with the tech giant was necessary to address the issue promptly. In an interview with PTI news agency, the IT minister emphasized India's commitment to protecting its startups, citing the country's robust startup ecosystem that has produced over 100 unicorns in just a decade. He expressed concern that the fate of the youth and entrepreneurs should not be dictated by the policies of major tech corporations.



Highlighting the significance of the impending meeting between government officials and Google, the IT minister stressed that such abrupt delisting could not be allowed. He underscored the need for a balanced approach, ensuring that the interests of startups are safeguarded while also acknowledging the responsibilities of tech giants operating in the Indian market. As the nation stands firm on its commitment to nurturing its thriving startup ecosystem, the outcome of these discussions will undoubtedly shape the future landscape of the digital marketplace in India.







