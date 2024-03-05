Ivanka Trump, Bill gates among guests at pre-wedding Asia`s wealthiest man`s son in India

(MENAFN) In a dazzling three-day pre-wedding celebration, Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, hosted a star-studded event attended by luminaries such as Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. The elder Ambani, who chairs Reliance Industries, a conglomerate spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail, telecommunications, media, entertainment, and textiles, is ranked as the 11th-richest person globally and holds the top spot in Asia with an estimated net worth of around USD111 billion.



The elaborate pre-wedding ceremony took place in the city of Jamnagar on India's western coast, setting the stage for Anant Ambani's upcoming nuptials to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO, Viren Merchant. Anant, aged 28, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani.



The guest list for the extravagant event boasted approximately 1,200 Indian and international celebrities and business tycoons. Among the notable attendees were Larry Fink, co-founder of BlackRock investment company, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and Disney CEO Bob Iger, according to Reuters. The global elite gathered to celebrate the union of the Ambani scion and his bride-to-be, creating an opulent spectacle that captured international attention.



Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former United States President Donald Trump, expressed her enchantment with the festivities on Instagram, describing the evening as "magical." She extended warm wishes to the soon-to-be-wed couple, Anant and Radhika, as they embark on their journey together. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), also shared snapshots from the event on his Instagram page, celebrating the joyous occasion of Anant and Radhika's impending union.



The grandeur and glamour of the pre-wedding extravaganza underscored the Ambani family's prominence and their status as influential figures in global business and society. The star-studded celebration not only showcased the opulence associated with Indian weddings but also highlighted the Ambani family's close ties with a diverse array of international leaders and business magnates. As preparations continue for the main wedding ceremony in July, the world eagerly anticipates the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in what promises to be a spectacular event capturing the essence of Indian tradition and luxury.





