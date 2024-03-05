Previous Twitter officials for severance compensation

(MENAFN) A lawsuit filed in a California court on Monday reveals a legal battle unfolding between four former senior Twitter officials and billionaire Elon Musk, who purchased the social media platform and subsequently terminated their employment. Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gade, and former general counsel Sean Edgett are collectively seeking over USD128 million in severance damages. The lawsuit alleges that Musk dismissed them without just cause and fabricated accusations against them, supported by individuals from his various enterprises.



Musk's acquisition of Twitter, rebranded as "X," in October 2022 for approximately USD44 billion marked a significant shift in the company's leadership. The four executives were promptly ousted following the completion of the acquisition. The complaint, filed in federal court in Northern California, highlights Musk's purported claims of "gross negligence" and "volitional misconduct" in the dismissal letters sent to each plaintiff, without providing factual evidence to support these allegations.



Central to the lawsuit is Musk's alleged animosity towards the plaintiffs, stemming from their vigorous defense of Twitter's public shareholders' interests during Musk's purportedly unlawful attempt to rescind the acquisition deal. The lawsuit suggests that Musk harbors a deep-seated resentment towards the executives, pledging enduring retribution against them for their actions. Amid these legal proceedings, there has been no initial response from Musk regarding the allegations leveled against him and the subsequent legal action initiated by the former executives.

