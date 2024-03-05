India establishes naval base close to Maldives midst diplomatic dispute

(MENAFN) In the midst of an ongoing diplomatic dispute with the Maldives, India is set to commission a second naval base in the Lakshadweep Islands, strategically positioned off its west coast. The move comes as the Maldivian government, led by President Mohamed Muizzu, is perceived to be fostering closer ties with China while distancing itself from New Delhi.



Scheduled for commissioning on March 6, the naval detachment named INS Jatayu will be established on Minicoy, the southernmost island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, according to an official statement. The Indian Navy highlights the significance of this move as an important step in enhancing security infrastructure in the region.



The new naval base is positioned to augment the operational reach of the Indian Navy, enabling more effective anti-piracy and anti-drug operations in the Western Arabian Sea. Additionally, it is expected to reinforce the Navy's role as a "first responder" to potential threats and incidents in the region, while also contributing to improved connectivity with the Indian mainland.



Earlier this year, Lakshadweep became a focal point of controversy when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promotion of tourism on the islands drew criticism from Maldivian officials.



The move was perceived as an attempt to divert tourists away from the Maldives, a luxury destination heavily reliant on tourism for its economy. Indian tourists, in particular, have emerged as a vital source of income for the Maldives.



The diplomatic rift intensified as the Maldivian government distanced itself from comments made by three ministers about the Indian leader, leading to their suspension. However, they were later reinstated, underscoring the complexities of the evolving relationship between India and the Maldives.



Against this backdrop, India's decision to fortify its naval presence in the strategically important Lakshadweep Islands adds a geopolitical dimension to regional dynamics. The move is likely to be closely watched for its implications on maritime security, India's strategic interests, and the evolving relationships in the Indian Ocean region. As tensions persist, the commissioning of the INS Jatayu naval base serves as a notable development with potential ramifications for the geopolitical landscape in the Indian Ocean.



