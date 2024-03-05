India detains three due to supposed gang rape of Brazilian woman

(MENAFN) Indian authorities have taken three individuals into custody following the reported gang rape of a 28-year-old Brazilian social media influencer who shared her harrowing experience on Instagram. The victim, with dual Brazilian-Spanish nationality, and her Spanish husband were on a motorcycle journey across Asia, traveling from Bangladesh to Nepal when the alleged crime occurred in the Dumka district of Jharkhand, eastern India, on Friday night. The couple sought help from a police patrol after the incident, and they were subsequently taken to a hospital, where the woman disclosed the assault.



In a video posted on Instagram, the visibly bruised couple recounted the traumatic incident, alleging that seven men attacked them, subjected them to violence, and robbed them. They claimed the assailants brandished knives, threatened them, and forced them to a secluded location. The video, now viewed by over 400,000 followers, garnered widespread attention, drawing concern and condemnation.



Local authorities responded swiftly, announcing on Sunday that three arrests had been made in connection with the case. A comprehensive "scientific" investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects involved. A local police officer stated that the arrests were based on the victim's descriptions and clues uncovered during the investigation. One of the detainees reportedly provided information about additional accomplices.



The incident has sparked outrage and renewed discussions about the safety of travelers, particularly women, in India. The arrests represent a step towards justice, but the investigation continues to determine the full extent of the crime and hold all perpetrators accountable. As the case unfolds, it raises broader questions about the need for enhanced measures to ensure the safety and security of individuals, including tourists, navigating the diverse landscapes of India.







