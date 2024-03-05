Fine Hygienic Holding Makes Significant Sustainable Savings Thanks To CHEP's Reusable Pallets

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the leading provider of hygienic products in the MENA region, has been awarded CHEP's Sustainability Certificate, recognising its incredible environmental achievements. This long-standing partnership between the companies has yielded remarkable results, underscoring the commitment of both companies to promote a greener future.

Over the past year, FHH has saved an impressive 119,284 dm3 of wood resources, effectively reducing deforestation and preserving the planet's natural habitats. Furthermore, by using CHEP's pooled pallets instead of white wood pallets[1], FHH has eliminated 722,596 kgs of carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to the fight against climate change. In addition, waste reduction efforts have resulted in a substantial decrease of 52,402 kgs.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations, FHH has set ambitious sustainability targets to drive positive change within its industry. The company is committed to minimising its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices throughout its operations. The partnership with CHEP, the global leader in supply chain solutions, plays a pivotal role in helping FHH achieve these targets and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Emran Al Hadid, Supply Chain Manager UAE and LG at FHH, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration with CHEP and its positive impact on the company's sustainability efforts, stating,“We believe that working together with like-minded partners such as CHEP is essential to driving meaningful change in our industry. We certainly see the potential for overall supply chain cost savings with CHEP, but what truly excites us is the opportunity to align with a sustainability-focused company that can actively support us in achieving our environmental objectives.”

Angus Robertson, Country General Manager CHEP Middle East added,“CHEP is proud to be a long-standing partner to FHH, supporting their sustainability journey and contributing to their impressive results. We firmly believe in the power of collaboration and leveraging our expertise to drive sustainability across supply chains. Our partnership with FHH exemplifies this commitment and sets an example for the entire industry.”

Through this collaboration, FHH and CHEP are demonstrating that sustainability and business growth can go hand in hand. By placing a priority on environmental stewardship, FHH not only meets its commitment to future generations but also demonstrates a responsibility that others in the industry can learn from and be inspired by.

About CHEP:

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling' and primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g., dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,500 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 353 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres. As part of the Brambles Group, CHEP operates in 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe.

About Fine Hygienic Holding:

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and MENA's leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. FHH offers a diverse array of award-winning products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions. In addition to its long-lasting germ protection solutions, it also brings innovative nutritional supplements, Motiva, and longevity blend, eon, to the market.