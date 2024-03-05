Indian minister claims cricket game reason of lethal train collision in India

(MENAFN) The tragic train collision in southern India last October that claimed 14 lives was attributed to the train driver and his assistant being engrossed in watching a cricket match on their mobile phones, revealed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. The accident involved a passenger train traveling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada colliding with the Palasa Express en route to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The minister highlighted the cricket distraction while discussing new safety measures, emphasizing the need to address such distractions to ensure the focus of train operators on their responsibilities.



In October 2023, the Vishakhapatnam-Rayagada train, traveling at approximately 80 km/h, collided with the Palasa Express, resulting in the derailment of at least three cars. The authorities initially cited "human error" as a possible cause and initiated an investigation to determine the precise factors contributing to the accident.



The revelation that the train crew was watching a cricket match during the fatal incident underscores the challenges posed by distractions in ensuring the safety of India's extensive railway network. On the day of the accident, India was engaged in a crucial Cricket World Cup match against England, further highlighting the potential risks associated with diversions of attention during critical operational tasks.



Railway Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the implementation of new systems capable of detecting distractions to ensure that train operators maintain complete focus on their duties. The commitment to enhancing safety measures and investigating the root causes of accidents reflects the railways' dedication to proactive accident prevention.



The incident adds to the safety concerns surrounding Indian railways, which witnessed over 17 major train accidents and numerous fatalities in the previous year. With more than 12 million people relying on 14,000 trains daily for transportation, ensuring the safety and efficiency of the railway network remains a critical priority for the nation of 1.4 billion.



As the investigation into the fatal train crash continues, the railways face the challenge of addressing distractions and implementing comprehensive safety measures to mitigate the risks associated with human error. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the need for vigilance and technological solutions to enhance the safety and reliability of India's vital railway infrastructure.



