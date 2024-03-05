DTEK CEO warns of Ukraine`s possibility of losing energy war

(MENAFN) The CEO of DTEK, a major Ukrainian energy company owned by oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, has expressed concerns over the escalating threat to Ukraine's energy infrastructure due to Russian missile and drone attacks. Maksim Timchenko, the CEO, conveyed to the Financial Times that Ukraine is at risk of losing the "energy war" against Russia, highlighting a critical shortage of air defenses that hampers the company's ability to repair damages caused by ongoing attacks.



As DTEK faces increasing challenges from Russian strikes, Timchenko emphasized the urgency of Western donors providing additional weapons systems to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. The company's plea for support comes amid fears that the economic and strategic consequences of losing the energy war could be significant for Ukraine.



"After two years of this fighting, we cannot afford to lose this energy war," warned Timchenko, emphasizing the potential repercussions for Ukraine's economy and confidence if promised support is not delivered. The practical consequences of successful Russian strikes, coupled with the broader impact on confidence, pose substantial challenges to DTEK's ability to maintain operations and safeguard vital energy assets.



Russian forces have targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in response to the October 2022 bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge, attributing the incident to Kiev's military intelligence. The retaliatory attacks, aimed at degrading Ukraine's military capabilities, have inflicted damage on critical energy facilities, contributing to the heightened concerns raised by DTEK's CEO.



Timchenko underscored the importance of protecting DTEK's assets, stating that safeguarding energy infrastructure is equally crucial as the fighting on the front lines. He emphasized that for Ukraine to emerge victorious, the economy must endure, making electricity a vital component for both summer and winter survival.



The call for Western assistance to fortify Ukraine's air defenses reflects the complex challenges the country faces in safeguarding its energy sector amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. As the energy war intensifies, the plea from DTEK highlights the interconnectedness of economic resilience, military defense, and the broader implications for Ukraine's ability to navigate through the evolving dynamics of the conflict.



